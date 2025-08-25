Costis-Lifsey, American Land to Develop $187M Apartment High-Rise in Tampa

TAMPA, FLA. — Costis-Lifsey Development LLC and American Land Ventures LLC have announced plans to develop Residences at Rocky Point, a $187 million apartment high-rise located at 2425 Rocky Point Drive in Tampa. The 21-story tower is being constructed on the waterfront site of the Rusty Pelican restaurant.

Designed by Cube 3 and RSP Architects, the 252-unit apartment tower will feature units with two-level floorplans averaging 1,175 square feet in size. Amenities will include a structured parking garage, two-story lobby, a waterfront infinity pool, beachside cabanas and a rooftop area headlined by an 8,000-square-foot restaurant.

The design-build team, which includes civil engineer Kimley-Horn, plans to break ground in early 2027 and wrap up construction by mid-2028.