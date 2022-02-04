REBusinessOnline

Coterra Energy Signs 122,000 SF Office Headquarters Lease in Houston

Pictured is the 12-story One Memorial Plaza, one of three buildings in the Memorial City Plazas campus that will serve as the future home of Coterra Energy.

HOUSTON — Coterra Energy Inc., a product of an October 2021 merger between Houston-based Cabot Oil & Gas and Denver-based Cimarex Energy, has signed a 122,000-square-foot office headquarters lease in Houston. The tenant will relocate to Memorial City Plazas, a 1 million-square-foot office campus in Houston. Owned by MetroNational, the three-building development is currently undergoing a $20 million renovation project that is slated for a fourth-quarter completion. Brad MacDougall and Warren Alexander represented MetroNational in the lease negotiations on an internal basis. Jim Bailey of Cushman & Wakefield and Lucian Bukowski of CBRE represented the tenant.

