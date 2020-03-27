Cotsworld Group Acquires 134,000 SF Shopping Center Near Cincinnati

Acquisitions, Kentucky, Retail, Southeast

FLORENCE, KY. — The Cotsworld Group has acquired Turfway Plaza, a 134,000-square-foot retail center in Florence. At the time of sale, the property was 96 percent leased to tenants including Big Lots, Party Town, Office Depot, Rent-A-Center, Family Dollar, Cosmo Prof, Check ’n Go and H&R Block. The property is situated at 167 Lloyd Ave., 12 miles south of downtown Cincinnati. Jeff Johnston and Chris Prosser of Colliers International represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction. The Harrison, N.Y.-based buyer purchased the property for an undisclosed amount.