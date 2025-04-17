Cotton Commercial USA Signs 124,000 SF Industrial Lease in Brookshire, Texas

BROOKSHIRE, TEXAS — Cotton Commercial USA, a division of Houston-based Cotton Holdings Inc. that provides home restoration and similar services, has signed a 124,000-square-foot industrial lease in Brookshire, a western suburb of Houston. The space is located within Empire West Business Park, a 2.3 million-square-foot development. Jeremy Lumbreras, Matteson Hamilton and Justin Robinson of Stream Realty Partners internally represented the landlord in the lease negotiations. David Buescher and Jeff Cairns of JLL represented the tenant.