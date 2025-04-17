Thursday, April 17, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
IndustrialLeasing ActivityTexas

Cotton Commercial USA Signs 124,000 SF Industrial Lease in Brookshire, Texas

by Taylor Williams

BROOKSHIRE, TEXAS — Cotton Commercial USA, a division of Houston-based Cotton Holdings Inc. that provides home restoration and similar services, has signed a 124,000-square-foot industrial lease in Brookshire, a western suburb of Houston. The space is located within Empire West Business Park, a 2.3 million-square-foot development. Jeremy Lumbreras, Matteson Hamilton and Justin Robinson of Stream Realty Partners internally represented the landlord in the lease negotiations. David Buescher and Jeff Cairns of JLL represented the tenant.

You may also like

JLL Brokers Sale of West Houston Office Portfolio...

Pelican Builders Breaks Ground on 380-Unit Multifamily Project...

EMBREY Refinances 340,814 SF Mixed-Use Property in San...

Triten Real Estate Acquires 4.5-Acre Industrial Outdoor Storage...

Five New Tenants Join The District at Tustin...

CBRE Negotiates $13.1M Sale of Industrial Portfolio in...

Intermountain Lock & Security Supply Buys 28,420 SF...

Opus Completes 131,578 SF Dayton Parkway Business Center...

Baker Sterchi Cowden & Rice Signs 22,800 SF...