Cotton Cos. Signs Cleaver & Cork to Join Highside Market Adaptive Reuse Project in Columbus, Georgia

COLUMBUS, GA. — Cotton Cos. has signed Cleaver & Cork, a butcher and artisan market, to an 1,800-square-foot lease at Highside Market, an adaptive reuse mixed-use development in Columbus.

Cleaver & Cork will offer a selection of charcuterie, meats, seafood, artisan goods, local cheeses, as well as a variety of craft beer and wine. Cleaver & Cork currently has locations across Georgia in Sharpsburg, Newnan, Marietta and Alpharetta.

Slated to open this summer, Highside Market will be a 55,000-square-foot mixed-use development featuring 20,000 square feet of restaurants, 20,000 square feet of retail, 15,000 square feet of office space, a greenspace and outdoor lounge areas.

Cotton Cos. has already received tenant commitments for 26 percent of Highside Market’s available leases. Colliers is representing the locally based developer in the lease transactions.

