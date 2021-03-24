Cotton Cos. to Open 55,000 SF Highside Market in Columbus, Georgia

Located at the intersection of 13th Street and 2nd Avenue, Highside Market will feature four retail, dining, work and gathering spaces.

COLUMBUS, GA. — The Cotton Cos. is bringing Highside Market, an urban infill and adaptive reuse mixed-use development, to Columbus. The first phase of the development is expected to be open in September, and Cotton Cos. plans to fully open the project by the third quarter of 2022.

Located at the intersection of 13th Street and 2nd Avenue, Highside Market will feature four retail, dining, work and gathering spaces. The mixed-use development will also include full-service, dine-in and fast-casual restaurants; 20,000 square feet of retail space; 10,300 square feet of office space; green space; and outdoor lounges.

Highside Market’s flagship structure, the 211 Building, was built in 1939 and previously operated as the premier auto dealership in Columbus for 55 years. The building’s ground floor will include a bakery, two dine-in restaurants and a mix of retail market stalls with office space, pop-up space for events and workshops occupying the first floor.

An adjacent, circa-1959 Brutalist Bank building will be repurposed and transformed into the 201 Building. Cotton Cos. will remodel the building to have a ground-floor restaurant, basement bar and second floor retail or art gallery space, as well as an outdoor common area. Additionally, a newly constructed building, the 207 Building, will have a ground-floor restaurant, as well as a second-story bar with a rooftop deck. The final phase of the development will be the Highside Park and Event Space, a 7,000-square-foot urban park.

The Cotton Cos. is a Columbus-based real estate development and investment firm. The property is also part of the firm’s Cotton Qualified Opportunity Zone Fund.