Friday, September 19, 2025
BillionToOne-EastVillage-Austin
The new life sciences facility at EastVillage-, a 425-acre mixed-use development in northeast Austin, is fully preleased to BillionToOne.
DevelopmentLife SciencesLoansTexas

Cottonwood Group Provides $105M Construction Loan for Austin Life Sciences Facility

by Taylor Williams

AUSTIN, TEXAS — Cottonwood Group, a real estate private equity firm with offices in Boston, Los Angeles and New York, has provided a $105 million construction loan for a 223,500-square-foot life sciences project in Austin. The facility, which will be a build-to-suit project for biotechnology company BillionToOne, will be located within the 425-acre EastVillage mixed-use development on the city’s northeast side. The master developer of EastVillage, Buffalo-based Reger Holdings, has partnered with San Francisco-based Tarlton Properties to develop the facility, which is expected to support the creation of about 1,000 new jobs. Newmark and CBRE co-arranged the loan. Completion is slated for early 2027.

