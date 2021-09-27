REBusinessOnline

Cottonwood Group Provides $105M Loan for Refinancing of Manhattan Office Building

Posted on by in Loans, New York, Northeast, Office

NEW YORK CITY — Cottonwood Group, a Los Angeles-based private equity real estate firm, has provided a $105 million bridge loan for the refinancing of The Six, a newly constructed office building located at 106 W. 56th St. in Manhattan. The 79,214-square-foot building offers a tenant lounge, conference facility and views of Central Park. The borrower was locally based developer Savanna. The transaction is the seventh investment to date through the Cottonwood Real Estate Founders Fund that launched in May.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Sep
28
Webinar: Seniors Housing Valuation Outlook — Fundamental Marketplace Drivers in Today’s Environment
Sep
29
InterFace Net Lease 2021
Oct
12
InterFace Las Vegas Industrial 2021
Oct
14
InterFace Las Vegas Retail 2021
Oct
14
InterFace Las Vegas Multifamily 2021
Nov
9
InterFace Salt Lake City Industrial 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Midwest Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews