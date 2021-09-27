Cottonwood Group Provides $105M Loan for Refinancing of Manhattan Office Building

NEW YORK CITY — Cottonwood Group, a Los Angeles-based private equity real estate firm, has provided a $105 million bridge loan for the refinancing of The Six, a newly constructed office building located at 106 W. 56th St. in Manhattan. The 79,214-square-foot building offers a tenant lounge, conference facility and views of Central Park. The borrower was locally based developer Savanna. The transaction is the seventh investment to date through the Cottonwood Real Estate Founders Fund that launched in May.