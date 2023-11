BOSTON — Cottonwood Group, a Los Angeles-based private equity real estate firm, has provided $240 million in senior mortgage financing for the St. Regis Residences, a luxury multifamily tower in Boston’s Seaport District. The 22-story waterfront building houses 114 residences with private balconies and amenities such as a pool, spa, fitness center, lounge, concierge services and an onsite restaurant. The borrower was Boston-based Cronin Development.