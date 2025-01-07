Tuesday, January 7, 2025
EastVillage-Austin
Reger Holdings began acquiring the 425 acres for EastVillage, a mixed-use development in Austin, in 2017 and formally announced the project in early 2021.
Cottonwood Group Provides $284M in Financing for East Austin Mixed-Use Development

by Taylor Williams

AUSTIN, TEXAS — Cottonwood Group, a real estate private equity firm with offices in Boston, Los Angeles and New York, has provided $284 million in financing for EastVillage, a 425-acre mixed-use development that is underway in East Austin. The senior bridge loan supports the recapitalization of a 312-unit multifamily property known as The Vaughan; an under-construction mixed-use multifamily and retail complex known as The Janis; 19 entitled land parcels; and the remaining unsold luxury units at The Linden Residences. Buffalo-based Reger Holdings is the master developer of EastVillage, which also recently added several new retailers to its tenant roster.

