Cottonwood Group Provides $284M in Financing for East Austin Mixed-Use Development

AUSTIN, TEXAS — Cottonwood Group, a real estate private equity firm with offices in Boston, Los Angeles and New York, has provided $284 million in financing for EastVillage, a 425-acre mixed-use development that is underway in East Austin. The senior bridge loan supports the recapitalization of a 312-unit multifamily property known as The Vaughan; an under-construction mixed-use multifamily and retail complex known as The Janis; 19 entitled land parcels; and the remaining unsold luxury units at The Linden Residences. Buffalo-based Reger Holdings is the master developer of EastVillage, which also recently added several new retailers to its tenant roster.