Cottonwood Group, Texsun Holdings Acquire 636-Unit Multifamily Portfolio in San Antonio

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Texas

SAN ANTONIO — A partnership between private equity firm Cottonwood Group and Dallas-based Texsun Holdings has acquired a 636-unit multifamily portfolio in San Antonio. The two properties that comprise the portfolio, San Mateo Apartments and Heights on Perrin Apartments, are both located on the city’s northwest side. The new ownership plans to implement a $7 million capital improvement program. The seller and sales price were not disclosed.