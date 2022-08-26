Cottonwood Group, Texsun Holdings Buy 480-Unit Multifamily Portfolio in Fort Worth
FORT WORTH, TEXAS — A partnership between two private equity firms, Los Angeles-based Cottonwood Group and Dallas-based Texsun Holdings, has purchased a two-property multifamily portfolio totaling 480 units in Fort Worth. The properties, Woodstone and Bridge Hollow, both offer one- and two-bedroom units. The new ownership plans to implement a $5 million capital improvement plan across both assets. The seller and sales price were not disclosed.
