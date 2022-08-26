Cottonwood Group, Texsun Holdings Buy 480-Unit Multifamily Portfolio in Fort Worth

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Texas

According to Apartments.com, Woodstone Apartments in Fort Worth totals 201 units and was built in 1984.

FORT WORTH, TEXAS — A partnership between two private equity firms, Los Angeles-based Cottonwood Group and Dallas-based Texsun Holdings, has purchased a two-property multifamily portfolio totaling 480 units in Fort Worth. The properties, Woodstone and Bridge Hollow, both offer one- and two-bedroom units. The new ownership plans to implement a $5 million capital improvement plan across both assets. The seller and sales price were not disclosed.