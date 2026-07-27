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Leasing ActivityNew YorkNortheastOffice

Council Advisors Renews 17,685 SF Office Headquarters Lease in Midtown Manhattan

by Taylor Williams

NEW YORK CITY — Council Advisorshas renewed its 17,685-square-foot office headquarters lease in Midtown Manhattan. The consulting firm signed a 10-year extension for its space at 685 Third Avenue, a 651,000-square-foot, newly renovated building. Daniel Horowitz, Jeffrey Peck, Roi Shleifer, Jacob Stern and Max Mond of Savills represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. Paul Amrich, Neil King, Meghan Allen, Anthony Manginelli and Brooke Dewing of CBRE represented the landlord, institutional investment firm BGO.

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