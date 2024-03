MILWAUKEE — LifeStance Health, formerly operating as Cornerstone Counseling Services SC, has renewed its 8,226-square-foot office lease at 5007 S. Howell Ave. in Milwaukee. Joe Mortiz of Colliers negotiated the lease. LifeStance Health employs approximately 6,600 psychiatrists, advanced practice nurses, psychologists and therapists, and operates across 33 states and approximately 550 centers.