Wednesday, August 27, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Cypress-Point-Apts-Ventura-CA
Cypress Point in Ventura, Calif., offers 268 apartments, a barbecue and picnic area, fitness center, clubhouse and covered parking.
AcquisitionsCaliforniaMultifamilyWestern

County Center Sells Cypress Point Apartment Community in Ventura, California for $100M

by Amy Works

VENTURA, CALIF. — County Center LP has completed the disposition of Cypress Point, an apartment complex in Ventura. Raintree Properties acquired the asset for $100 million, or $373,134 per unit.

Built in 1990 on 14 acres, Cypress Point offers 268 apartments spread across 28 two-story residential buildings. First-floor units feature nine-foot ceilings and second-floor units have up to 12-foot vaulted ceilings. All apartments offer extra storage space, dishwashers, large closets and window coverings. Community amenities include a barbecue and picnic area, fitness center, clubhouse and covered parking.

Kevin Green, Joseph Grabiec and Gregory Harris of Institutional Property Advisors, a division of Marcus & Millichap, represented the seller and procured the buyer in the transaction.

You may also like

JLL Negotiates Sale of 222,192 SF Office Building...

HL Communities Underway on 104-Unit Multifamily Project in...

Citadel Partners Arranges Sales of Three Flex Buildings...

Urby Breaks Ground on 345-Unit Multifamily Project in...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $27.1M Sale of Wawa-Leased...

NEPCG Negotiates $25.4M Sale of Multifamily Property in...

CBRE Secures $75M Refinancing for 266,000 SF Office...

RangeWater, TMGRI Buy Land in Arvada, Colorado for...

Kidder Mathews Arranges Sale of 57,000 SF Apartment,...