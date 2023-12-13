County of Ventura Buys Vacant 98,841 SF Office Building in Thousand Oaks, California

THOUSAND OAKS, CALIF. — The County of Ventura has acquired a vacant office building located at 2400 Conejo Spectrum in Thousand Oaks for $14.9 million. The county plans to utilize the 98,841-square-foot building for its fire department administrative headquarters.

Kevin Shannon, Ken White, Rob Hannan, Laura Stumm and Michael Moll of Newmark represented the undisclosed the transaction.

Built in 2001, the building features 16-foot ceiling heights, a 100-pound live load capacity on the second story and a 4:1,000-square-foot parking ratio with easy truck ingress/egress. The building was originally developed as a two-building office campus with 2380 Conejo Spectrum, which the seller plans to retain.