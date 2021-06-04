REBusinessOnline

Court Street, Walton Capital to Develop 381,200 SF Distribution Center in Philadelphia

Posted on by in Development, Industrial, Northeast, Pennsylvania

Crown 95 Logistics Center will be located in an area of northeast Philadelphia that formerly housed the operations of Philadelphia powerhouse manufacturing firms Progress Lighting and Crown Cork & Seal.

PHILADELPHIA — A partnership between developer Court Street Ventures and Chicago-based private equity firm Walton Street Capital will develop Crown 95 Logistics Center, a 381,200-square-foot distribution center that will be located in northeast Philadelphia. Crown 95 Logistics Center will feature a clear height of 36 feet and 3.5 acres of secured off-street parking for trailers, vans and cars. Construction is expected to begin before the end of the year and to be complete in the third quarter of 2022. Colliers International has been tapped to lease the Class A development.

