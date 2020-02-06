Cousins, Hines to Develop 18-Story Office Tower in Downtown Tempe

Posted on by in Arizona, Development, Office, Western

TEMPE, ARIZ. — Cousins Properties and Hines have unveiled plans for 100 Mill, an 18-story office tower in downtown Tempe. Cousins will have 90 percent ownership and Hines will have 10 percent ownership interest in the project.

Located at the southwest corner of Mill Avenue and Rio Salado Parkway, the 287,000-square-foot office building is 44 percent pre-leased, with two long-term lease commitments from a Fortune 100 company and a professional services firm.

Completion is scheduled for the first quarter of 2022. Total development cost is anticipated to be approximately $153 million.