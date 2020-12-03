REBusinessOnline

Cousins Properties Acquires RailYard Office Building, Adjacent Parcel in Charlotte’s South End for $229.1M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Development, Mixed-Use, North Carolina, Office, Southeast

At the time of sale, the office portion of RailYard was 97 percent leased to tenants including Allstate, Parsons Corp., EY, Slalom and WeWork.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Cousins Properties has acquired RailYard, a 328,985-square-foot office building, and an adjacent 3.4-acre plot for the development of a mixed-use project in Charlotte’s South End district. The Atlanta-based REIT paid $201 million for RailYard and $28.1 million for the land.

Charlotte-based Beacon Partners delivered RailYard in 2019 and sold it to Cousins for approximately $611 per square foot. At the time of sale, the 296,392-square-foot office portion was 97 percent leased to tenants including Allstate, Parsons Corp., EY, Slalom Consulting and WeWork. RailYard also features 32,593 square feet of ground-level retail space. Patrick Gildea, Matt Smith, Will Yowell, Grayson Hawkins and Brandon McMenomy of CBRE represented Beacon Partners in the sale.

Cousins Properties acquired the adjacent land, which features access to the Bland Street Metro Station, from an undisclosed seller. Cousins plans to develop a mixed-use project spanning up to 700,000 square feet that will include office and residential space.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
Lument
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Dec
3
InterFace Net Lease 2020
Dec
7
Webinar: What will Salt Lake City Multifamily Activity Look Like in 2021?
Dec
8
InterFace Seniors Housing Investment, Development & Operations 2020
Dec
10
Webinar: The Future of Seniors Housing — The 2021 Outlook from a Capital Markets Perspective
Dec
14
Webinar: New Mexico Retail Outlook — What will New Mexico Retail Activity Look Like in 2021?
Dec
15
Webinar: What is the Outlook for the Affordable Housing Sector in Texas?


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  