Cousins Properties Acquires RailYard Office Building, Adjacent Parcel in Charlotte’s South End for $229.1M

At the time of sale, the office portion of RailYard was 97 percent leased to tenants including Allstate, Parsons Corp., EY, Slalom and WeWork.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Cousins Properties has acquired RailYard, a 328,985-square-foot office building, and an adjacent 3.4-acre plot for the development of a mixed-use project in Charlotte’s South End district. The Atlanta-based REIT paid $201 million for RailYard and $28.1 million for the land.

Charlotte-based Beacon Partners delivered RailYard in 2019 and sold it to Cousins for approximately $611 per square foot. At the time of sale, the 296,392-square-foot office portion was 97 percent leased to tenants including Allstate, Parsons Corp., EY, Slalom Consulting and WeWork. RailYard also features 32,593 square feet of ground-level retail space. Patrick Gildea, Matt Smith, Will Yowell, Grayson Hawkins and Brandon McMenomy of CBRE represented Beacon Partners in the sale.

Cousins Properties acquired the adjacent land, which features access to the Bland Street Metro Station, from an undisclosed seller. Cousins plans to develop a mixed-use project spanning up to 700,000 square feet that will include office and residential space.