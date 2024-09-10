Cousins Properties Secures 320,000 SF Office Lease at The Domain in Austin

AUSTIN, TEXAS — Cousins Properties (NYSE: CUZ) has secured a 320,000-square-foot, full-building office lease at The Domain mixed-use destination in Austin. The Atlanta-based owner-operator did not disclose the name of the tenant, but multiple local publications including the Austin-American-Statesman and Community Impact Newspaper report that it was IBM. The new tenant will assume the existing lease of Meta Platforms, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, beginning in 2026 and extend the lease expiration date from 2031 to 2040. The building was completed in 2020 and offers a café, outdoor terraces, fitness center and direct access to hiking and bike trails.