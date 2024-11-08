Friday, November 8, 2024
Vantage South End includes two 11-story office towers connected by more than an acre of outdoor greenspace.
AcquisitionsNorth CarolinaOfficeSoutheast

Cousins Properties to Acquire Vantage South End Office Development in Charlotte for $328.5M

by John Nelson

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Atlanta-based office REIT Cousins Properties is under contract to acquire Vantage South End, a lifestyle office development in Charlotte’s South End neighborhood spanning 639,000 square feet. The Spectrum Cos. and Invesco sold the two-tower property in an off-market transaction for $328.5 million.

Built in 2021 and 2022, Vantage South End was 97 percent leased at the time of sale to tenants with a weighted average lease term (WALT) exceeding nine years. Tenants include CBRE, Lending Tree and Grant Thornton, among others.

