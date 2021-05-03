Cousins Properties to Develop $147M Office Building at The Domain in Austin

Posted on by in Development, Office, Texas

AUSTIN, TEXAS — Atlanta-based developer Cousins Properties will develop Domain 9, a 335,000-square-foot office building that will be located within The Domain, a mixed-used development on Austin’s north side. Total project costs are anticipated to be about $147 million. Cousins plans to break ground on Domain 9 in the second quarter and to deliver the building in mid-2023. The company’s current office portfolio within the Domain submarket spans 2.1 million square feet and is 98 percent leased.