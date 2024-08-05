Cousins Properties, Town Lane Acquire Proscenium Office Property in Midtown Atlanta for $83M

ATLANTA — Cousins Properties and Town Lane have acquired Proscenium, an office building located in the Midtown submarket of Atlanta, for $83 million. The purchase was executed through a newly formed joint venture, with Town Lane owning 80 percent of the venture and Cousins owning the remaining 20 percent. Atlanta Business Chronicle reports that the seller is an affiliate of Manulife Financial Corp.

Locally-based Cousins will manage the property — which totals 526,000 square feet — and provide leasing services. Located within the Colony Square mixed-use development, the Proscenium was 74 percent leased at the time of sale. The new ownership plans to execute improvements at the property.

Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP is providing legal counsel to Town Lane, and Eversheds Sutherland (US) LLP is serving as counsel to Cousins.