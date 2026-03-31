Tuesday, March 31, 2026
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Neuhoff, a mixed-use development in Nashville's Germantown neighborhood, overlooks the new Oracle global headquarters campus being built on the other side of the Cumberland River. (Photo courtesy of Cousins Properties)
DevelopmentLeasing ActivityMixed-UseOfficeSoutheastTennessee

Cousins Signs Oracle to 116,000 SF Office Lease in Nashville

by John Nelson

NASHVILLE, TENN. — Cousins Properties has signed tech giant Oracle to a 116,000-square-foot office lease in Nashville’s Germantown neighborhood. Oracle will move into its space in the second half of the year within the Neuhoff mixed-use development, which Atlanta-based Cousins owns in a 50/50 joint venture with an unnamed institutional investor.

Oracle’s offices will overlook the construction of its new global headquarters campus that is being developed on the other side of the Cumberland River. At completion, Neuhoff will connect to the Oracle campus via a pedestrian bridge.

Neuhoff comprises 395,000 square feet of office space, 55,000 square feet of retail space and 542 apartments. According to Cousins, the office portion of Neuhoff is currently 84 percent leased, the retail component is 46 percent leased and the apartments are 92 percent leased. Atlanta-based New City Properties is developing Neuhoff on behalf of the ownership group.

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