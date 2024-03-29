Friday, March 29, 2024
Cove Capital Acquires 130,056 SF Eastwood Village Retail Center in Birmingham

by John Nelson

BIRMINGHAM, ALA. — Cove Capital Investments has acquired Eastwood Village, a 130,056-square-foot retail center located in Birmingham. Tenants at the property, which was 96 percent occupied at the time of sale, include Ross Dress for Less, Five Below, Office Depot, Michaels, Party City and Starbucks Coffee. The acquisition marks the newest addition to Cove Capital’s DST portfolio, which includes 89 properties totaling 2.1 million square feet throughout the country. The seller and sales price were not disclosed.

