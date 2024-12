SAN ANTONIO — Cove Capital Investments, a Delaware Statutory Trust (DST) company, has purchased a 68,400-square-foot industrial building in northwest San Antonio. The address was not disclosed, but the site is located one-third of a mile west of I-10 and less than two miles from the I-10/Loop 1604 intersection. The building was originally constructed in 2000 and carries a tenant roster with a weighted average lease term of 5.4 years. The seller and sales price were not disclosed.