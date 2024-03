PEARLAND, TEXAS — Cove Capital Investments, a California-based firm that specializes in Delaware Statutory Trust (DST) and 1031 exchange deals, has acquired a 39,597-square-foot industrial and retail property in Pearland, a southern suburb of Houston. The newly renovated property consists of a 28,310-square-foot industrial flex building, a 7,287-square-foot restaurant and a 4,000-square-foot storage warehouse. The seller and sales price were not disclosed.