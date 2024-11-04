Cove Capital Investments Purchases 113,157 SF Industrial Property in Athens, Georgia

ATHENS, GA. — Cove Capital Investments, a Delaware Statutory Trust (DST) sponsor company, has completed the purchase of an industrial property located in Athens, roughly 70 miles northeast of Atlanta. Situated within the 35-acre General Time mixed-use development, the property totals 113,157 square feet.

Originally built in 1990, the asset was redeveloped between 2018 and 2021. The property was acquired as part of Cove Capital’s growing portfolio of debt-free DST real estate assets for 1031 exchange and direct-cash investors, according to Dwight Kay, managing member and founding partner of Cove Capital Investments. The seller and sales price were not disclosed.