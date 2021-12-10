Covenant Living Agrees to Buy 222-Unit Seniors Housing Community in Keene, New Hampshire

KEENE, N.H. — Covenant Living Communities & Services has agreed to purchase Hillside Village Keene, a seniors housing community located just north of the Massachusetts-New Hampshire border. Covenant is purchasing the community out of bankruptcy in a deal that is scheduled to close in early 2022. Hillside Village opened in 2019 with 141 independent living units, 43 assisted living units, 18 assisted living/memory care units and 20 nursing care suites. The price was not disclosed.