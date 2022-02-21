REBusinessOnline

Covenant Living Buys 222-Unit Seniors Housing Community in Keene, New Hampshire

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, New Hampshire, Northeast, Seniors Housing

KEENE, N.H. — Covenant Living Communities & Services has acquired Hillside Village Keene, a continuing care retirement community (CCRC) in Keene, located about 20 miles north of the Massachusetts-New Hampshire border. Covenant acquired the community out of bankruptcy and has renamed it Covenant Living of Keene. The property opened in 2019 and features 141 independent living units, 43 assisted living units, 18 assisted memory care units and 20 nursing care suites.

