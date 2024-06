GRIMES, IOWA — Covetrus has signed a lease to relocate its operations to an 80,000-square-foot distribution center at Prairie Business Park in Grimes, a northwest suburb of Des Moines. The animal health technology and services company is expanding its footprint by 27,000 square feet. From its new location, Covetrus will serve veterinarians and their practices across several states. Austin Barrett of Savills represented Covetrus. R&R Realty Group owns the property.