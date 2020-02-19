REBusinessOnline

Covington Group Purchases 583,000 SF Volvo-Occupied Warehouse in Metro Columbus

LEWIS CENTER, OHIO — An affiliate of Covington Group Inc. has purchased a 583,000-square-foot warehouse and distribution center located at 8355 Highfield Drive in Lewis Center, about 20 miles north of Columbus. The purchase price was undisclosed. Located on a 31-acre site, the property features a clear height of 24 feet and 32 dock doors. It is fully occupied by Volvo Group North America, which uses the building for its slow-moving parts division for trucks and heavy equipment. Dallas-based Covington owns and manages approximately 5.5 million square feet of industrial assets nationwide.

