REBusinessOnline

Cowboys Fit Opens 57,000 SF Fitness Center in Pflugerville, Texas

Posted on by in Leasing Activity, Retail, Texas

PFLUGERVILLE, TEXAS — Cowboys Fit, a concept that brings the fitness equipment and programs of the Dallas Cowboys to regular users, has opened a 57,000-square-foot facility in the northern Austin suburb of Pflugerville. The space is located at 1401 Town Center Drive and features a basketball court, indoor pool, outdoor training area and a childcare area. Members also have access to boutique-style fitness classes like yoga, spin, barre and circuit training.

