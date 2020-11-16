Cowboys Fit Opens 57,000 SF Fitness Center in Pflugerville, Texas

PFLUGERVILLE, TEXAS — Cowboys Fit, a concept that brings the fitness equipment and programs of the Dallas Cowboys to regular users, has opened a 57,000-square-foot facility in the northern Austin suburb of Pflugerville. The space is located at 1401 Town Center Drive and features a basketball court, indoor pool, outdoor training area and a childcare area. Members also have access to boutique-style fitness classes like yoga, spin, barre and circuit training.