Friday, February 2, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
Construction on Hamburg East in Lexington, Ky., is scheduled to begin immediately.
DevelopmentHealthcareKentuckyMixed-UseSoutheast

Cowgill to Develop 44-Acre Hamburg East Mixed-Use Development in Lexington, Kentucky

by John Nelson

LEXINGTON, KY. — Cowgill Inc. has announced plans to develop a new, 44-acre mixed-use project in Lexington. Dubbed Hamburg East, the property will feature restaurants, a hotel, apartments, shops and green space. Hamburg East will also include a 41-acre parcel that was acquired by the University of Kentucky in September and designated as the site of a new medical facility.

Construction on the development is scheduled to begin immediately. The project team includes ATS Construction, Davis H. Elliott Co., Design Works and Vision Engineering. Cowgill, a locally based family company, currently owns and manages 15 apartment communities in Lexington.

You may also like

Four Office Tenants Sign Leases at Station at...

HDG Opens First Senior Living Community in Maumelle,...

US Economy Adds 353,000 Jobs in January, Revises...

Gorney Realty Acquires 45,000 SF Industrial Portfolio in...

Partnership Breaks Ground on 204-Unit Affordable Housing Project...

EKN, Garn Receive $67.1M Construction Financing for Marriott...

CBRE Arranges $35.2M Construction Loan for Bella Olivia...

Thompson Thrift Receives Approval to Move Forward with...

PREMIER Design + Build Completes 10-Year Redevelopment of...