Cowgill to Develop 44-Acre Hamburg East Mixed-Use Development in Lexington, Kentucky

LEXINGTON, KY. — Cowgill Inc. has announced plans to develop a new, 44-acre mixed-use project in Lexington. Dubbed Hamburg East, the property will feature restaurants, a hotel, apartments, shops and green space. Hamburg East will also include a 41-acre parcel that was acquired by the University of Kentucky in September and designated as the site of a new medical facility.

Construction on the development is scheduled to begin immediately. The project team includes ATS Construction, Davis H. Elliott Co., Design Works and Vision Engineering. Cowgill, a locally based family company, currently owns and manages 15 apartment communities in Lexington.