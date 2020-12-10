Coworking Company COhatch to Open Third Cincinnati-Area Location

The coworking space will be located at the site of the former Sycamore Distillery, which is being renovated and restored.

MILFORD, OHIO — Coworking company COhatch has unveiled plans to open its third Cincinnati-area location in Milford, about 15 miles northeast of Cincinnati. The coworking space will be located at the site of the former Sycamore Distillery. Originally built in 1834, the downtown historical landmark is being renovated and restored. COhatch says its new space will help meet growing demand from local residents for community, collaboration and private office space. The 8,800-square-foot building is slated to open in summer 2021. This COhatch location will feature 23 private offices, three meeting rooms, a community space and a second-story deck with outdoor seating. The meeting and event spaces will be available to the community as well as COhatch members. COhatch intends to build 10 locations in Southwest Ohio. The company currently has 14 facilities open or under development in the Midwest.