Coworking Provider Firmspace to Open 27,000 SF Office in Atlanta’s Buckhead District

Firmspace will open a location within the Sovereign Building at 3344 Peachtree Road NE in Buckhead, 10 miles north of downtown Atlanta.

ATLANTA — Firmspace will open a new 27,000-square-foot “proworking” space in Atlanta’s Buckhead district. Different from traditional coworking space, Firmspace Atlanta will offer members more privacy in the form of private offices, floor-to-ceiling walls and sound-masking technology. Firmspace is targeting individuals who aren’t satisfied working from home or with traditional coworking spaces. Firmspace Atlanta is equipped to address COVID-19 concerns, with common areas being electrostatically disinfected and members being required to wear masks. The space is located within the Sovereign Building at 3344 Peachtree Road NE, 10 miles north of downtown Atlanta. The office’s soft opening to members will be Tuesday, Sept. 8.