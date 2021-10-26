REBusinessOnline

Cox Automotive Mobility Solutions Signs 75,751 SF Industrial Lease in Belleville, Michigan

BELLEVILLE, MICH. — Cox Automotive Mobility Solutions has signed a 75,751-square-foot industrial lease at 39635 S. I-94 Service Drive in Belleville, a western suburb of Detroit. The tenant will use the 20-acre property to develop and launch its new global electric vehicle battery service network. Jim Chaconas and Jim Roberts of Colliers International Detroit represented the landlord, Service Drive Investments LLC.

