CP Capital, Alliance Residential Sell 179-Unit Multifamily Property in Fort Worth

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Texas

Broadstone Southside in Fort Worth totals 179 units. The property was built in 2020.

FORT WORTH, TEXAS — A joint venture between New York City-based CP Capital and Arizona-based Alliance Residential Co. has sold Broadstone Southside, a 179-unit multifamily property in Fort Worth. The buyer and purchase price were not disclosed. Built in 2020, the property offers one- and two-bedroom units that are furnished with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Amenities include a pool, fitness center, dog park and an entertainment patio with grilling stations and a fire pit. Michael Ware, Drew Kile, Taylor Hill, Joey Tumminello, Will Balthrope and Jeffrey Kindorf of Institutional Property Advisors (IPA), a division of Marcus & Millchap, represented the seller in the deal. The team also procured the buyer, Railfield.

