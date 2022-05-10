CP Capital, Crescent Communities to Develop 277-Unit Apartment Project in Tampa

Posted on by in Development, Florida, Multifamily, Southeast

The developers plan to break ground on Novel Independence Park this month and deliver the first units in the third quarter of 2023.

TAMPA, FLA. — CP Capital US has formed a joint venture with Crescent Communities to develop Novel Independence Park, a 277-unit, Class A multifamily project in Tampa. The community will be part of Independence Park, a 44-acre, mixed-use development that was recently rezoned to accommodate the project, as well as future phases that include office, retail and townhomes. Charlotte-based Crescent Communities purchased the site from Independence Park master developer Highwoods Properties Inc.

Situated in Tampa’s Westshore district, the developers plan to break ground this month and deliver the first units in the third quarter of 2023, with construction expected to be completed in early 2024. Truist provided construction financing for the project. Design partners include architecture firm Dwell Design Studio, landscape architect LandDesign, civil engineer Haiff Associates and interior designer Vignette Interior Design. CBG Construction will serve as the general contractor.