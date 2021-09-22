CP Capital, Greystar to Develop 288-Unit Brighton Park Apartments in Colorado

Posted on by in Colorado, Development, Multifamily, Western

Located in Brighton, Colo., Brighton Park will feature 288 apartments, a swimming pool, fitness center and dog park.

BRIGHTON, COLO. — CP Capital US has partnered with Greystar to develop Brighton Park, a multifamily property located at the intersection of Longs Peak Street and North 42nd Avenue in Brighton, a northeast suburb of Denver.

Situated on 13 acres, the three-story, garden-style property will feature 288 apartments with stainless steel appliances and stone-surface countertops. Community amenities will include a fitness center, resort-style swimming pool, dog park, detached garages and surface parking spots.

Groundbreaking is slated for the fourth quarter of 2021, with the first units scheduled for delivery in early 2023. Total build out is scheduled for the second quarter of 2023.

CP Capital, formerly known as HQ Capital Real Estate, has partnered with Greystar on four development projects, with the most recently projects being The Gabriel in North Pomona, Calif., and Monty in North Charleston, S.C.