CP Capital, NRP Group to Develop 390-Unit Multifamily Community in Silver Spring, Maryland

CP Capital and The NRP Group plan to to break ground on the 390-unit White Oak apartments in the first quarter of 2023. First units are expected to deliver in the third quarter of 2024.

SILVER SPRING, MD. — A joint venture between CP Capital and The NRP Group plans to develop White Oak, a 390-unit, wrap-style apartment community in Silver Spring, a suburb of Washington, D.C. The developers expect to break ground in the first quarter of 2023. First units are expected to deliver in the third quarter of 2024, with construction expected to be completed in the second quarter of the following year.

The site will give future renters direct access to Montgomery County’s new FLASH Bus Rapid Transit System, MD Route 29, I-95 and the MD-200 Intercounty Connector. The five-story community will feature some townhome-style units, as well as an enclosed courtyard, sundeck and pool, outdoor cooking and dining areas, work-from-home amenities, dog park, pet spa and a fitness center. White Oak marks the second time CP Capital, formerly known as HQ Capital Real Estate, has partnered with The NRP Group, having previously developed the Rockwell in Massachusetts.