REBusinessOnline

CP Capital, NRP Group to Develop 390-Unit Multifamily Community in Silver Spring, Maryland

Posted on by in Development, Maryland, Multifamily, Southeast

CP Capital and The NRP Group plan to to break ground on the 390-unit White Oak apartments in the first quarter of 2023. First units are expected to deliver in the third quarter of 2024.

SILVER SPRING, MD. — A joint venture between CP Capital and The NRP Group plans to develop White Oak, a 390-unit, wrap-style apartment community in Silver Spring, a suburb of Washington, D.C. The developers expect to break ground in the first quarter of 2023. First units are expected to deliver in the third quarter of 2024, with construction expected to be completed in the second quarter of the following year.

The site will give future renters direct access to Montgomery County’s new FLASH Bus Rapid Transit System, MD Route 29, I-95 and the MD-200 Intercounty Connector. The five-story community will feature some townhome-style units, as well as an enclosed courtyard, sundeck and pool, outdoor cooking and dining areas, work-from-home amenities, dog park, pet spa and a fitness center. White Oak marks the second time CP Capital, formerly known as HQ Capital Real Estate, has partnered with The NRP Group, having previously developed the Rockwell in Massachusetts.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Pavlov Media
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Jan
26
THE Inland Empire Commercial Real Estate Conference 2023
Jan
31
InterFace Net Lease West 2023
Feb
1
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate West 2023
Feb
2
InterFace Seniors Housing West 2023
Feb
9
InterFace Denver Multifamily 2023
Feb
9
InterFace Denver Retail 2023
Mar
7
Entertainment Experience Evolution 2023
Mar
13
InterFace Seattle Industrial 2023


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  