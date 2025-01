MEDWAY, MASS. — New York City-based CP Capital has sold Hathon Medway, a 190-unit apartment complex located about 45 miles southwest of Boston. Built on 12.3 acres in 2023, Hathon Medway features 142 market-rate and 48 affordable units within four- and five-story buildings. Amenities include a pool, fitness center, coworking space, a clubroom, game room and bar area, demonstration kitchen, playground and a dog run. The buyer and sales price were not disclosed.