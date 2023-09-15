CP Capital Sells 236-Unit Apartment Complex in Des Plaines, Illinois

DES PLAINES, ILL. — CP Capital US has sold The Monarch, a 236-unit apartment complex in the Chicago suburb of Des Plaines. The buyer and purchase price were not disclosed. CP Capital completed The Monarch in 2020 and sold it fully leased. Amenities include a fitness center, pool, yoga studio, parking garage, game room, pet spa, dog park and clubhouse. The community is situated adjacent to Forest Preserves of Cook County, which offers numerous outdoor recreational activities and a network of hiking and biking trails.