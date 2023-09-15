Sunday, September 17, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
AcquisitionsIllinoisMidwestMultifamily

CP Capital Sells 236-Unit Apartment Complex in Des Plaines, Illinois

by Kristin Harlow

DES PLAINES, ILL. — CP Capital US has sold The Monarch, a 236-unit apartment complex in the Chicago suburb of Des Plaines. The buyer and purchase price were not disclosed. CP Capital completed The Monarch in 2020 and sold it fully leased. Amenities include a fitness center, pool, yoga studio, parking garage, game room, pet spa, dog park and clubhouse. The community is situated adjacent to Forest Preserves of Cook County, which offers numerous outdoor recreational activities and a network of hiking and biking trails.

You may also like

Tishman Speyer Acquires 502-Unit Apartment Community in North...

Joint Venture Breaks Ground on 444-Unit Apartment Community...

Rosewood Property Begins Leasing 326-Unit Ludlow Apartments in...

Berkadia Negotiates Sale of 131-Room Hotel in Eatontown,...

Venture One Acquires 61,488 SF Industrial Building in...

Upside Foods to Build 187,000 SF Cultivated Meat...

Greatwater Opportunity Capital to Develop $14M Affordable Housing...

Colliers Mortgage Provides $10.8M Acquisition Loan for Apartment...

Quantum Brokers $1.9M Sale of Retail Center in...