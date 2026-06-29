Monday, June 29, 2026
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Northpoint Center is a 334,000-square-foot office campus in Lake Mary, Fla., owned by CP Group.
FloridaLeasing ActivityOfficeSoutheast

CP Group Brings Occupancy at Central Florida Office Campus to 93 Percent

by John Nelson

LAKE MARY, FLA. — CP Group has improved the occupancy rate at Northpoint Center, a 334,000-square-foot office campus in the Orlando suburb of Lake Mary, from 76 percent to 93 percent in under two years. The Boca Raton-based office giant has executed more than 126,000 square feet of leases since recapitalizing and renovating the three-building office campus two years ago.

Recently, CP Group signed a new 16,586-square-foot lease with Staples Contract & Commercial LLC, a subsidiary of the retailer Staples, and a 13,707-square-foot lease expansion for Westwood Professional Services, which is more than doubling its footprint at Northpoint Center.

Madison Kimball of JLL represented the landlord in both transactions.  Chris Mullen and Andrei Savitski of CBRE represented Staples, and John Beach and Catherine Gibbons of Newmark represented Westwood.

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