CP Group Buys Bank of America Plaza Office Tower in Atlanta

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Georgia, Office, Southeast

ATLANTA — Boca Raton, Fla.-based CP Group has purchased Bank of America Plaza, a 55-story office tower in Midtown Atlanta that is also the city’s tallest building. The tower was acquired in a joint venture with funds managed by HPS Investment Partners LLC. Shorenstein Properties sold the tower to CP Group for an undisclosed price. Will Yowell, Jay O’Meara, Justin Parsonnet and Ryan Reethof with CBRE’s Capital Markets Institutional Properties represented the seller.

Built in 1992, Bank of America Plaza is an office tower featuring over 1.4 million square feet of space. The property features a mix of both traditional and tech-focused tenants including Bank of America and law firms Troutman Pepper and Lewis Brisbois (LBBS). Building amenities at Bank of America Plaza include 10,000 square feet of a newly renovated conference center space with breakout rooms, fitness center, newly constructed food hall, onsite bank branch and a salon.

CP Group plans to launch a $50 million capital improvements program that will include complete renovations of the lobby, development of an onsite restaurant and 100,000 square feet of customizable prebuilt office suites, as part of CP Group’s in-house flexible workspace program, worCPlaces.

In addition to Bank of America Plaza, CP Group has invested heavily in Atlanta’s office sector in recent months with the acquisitions of Buckhead Centre in Buckhead and CNN Center in downtown.