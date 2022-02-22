REBusinessOnline

CP Group, Cohen & Steers Purchase Buckhead Centre Office Campus in Atlanta

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Georgia, Office, Southeast

Buckhead Centre

Buckhead Centre includes two office buildings: an eight-story tower and an adjacent seven-story tower.

ATLANTA — Boca Raton, Fla.-based CP Group and an affiliate of New York City-based Cohen & Steers Capital Management Inc. have purchased Buckhead Centre, a 169,000-square-foot office property in Atlanta’s Buckhead Village. The seller and sales price were not disclosed. CP Group will manage the building. Steve Devinney, Billy Graddy and Jack Teken with Stream Realty Partners will oversee leasing for the property.

Buckhead Centre includes two office buildings: an eight-story tower and an adjacent seven-story tower. The structures are situated on two contiguous land parcels totaling over four acres, including an attached restaurant building and structured parking. CP Group plans to renovate the buildings. The property has boasted an average office occupancy of 95 percent over the past 30 years.

Located at 2970 Peachtree Road, the office buildings are within Buckhead Village, which offers over 800,000 square feet of shops, dining, residences and office. Buckhead Village offers tenants including Dior, Veronica Beard and Warby Parker. The property is also situated 8.3 miles from downtown Atlanta.

