CP Group, DRA Advisors Execute 40,000 SF of Office Leases at Miami Tower

MIAMI — CP Group and DRA Advisors have executed nearly 40,000 square feet of office lease transactions at Miami Tower, a 47-story, Class A office tower located at 100 S.E. 2nd St. in downtown Miami. The executed deals include two lease renewals (H&R Block and Transwestern), one expansion (law firm Assouline & Berlowe) and seven new leases, all of which were for Miami Tower’s newly completed spec suites.

The seven new tenants include Two Chairs, a behavioral healthcare company; GTS Group, a financial services company with locations in New York and Chicago; Shubin Law Group, a law firm specializing in land use and zoning entitlement litigation; Weisberg Kainen Mark PL, a tax law and criminal defense law firm; Latin Securities, an investment advisory firm; NormanMax Insurance Group, a reinsurance group; and Mamone & Villalon, a litigation and business law firm.