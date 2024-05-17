Friday, May 17, 2024
The transactions included seven new leases, all of which were for Miami Tower’s newly completed spec suites (pictured above).
CP Group, DRA Advisors Execute 40,000 SF of Office Leases at Miami Tower

by John Nelson

MIAMI — CP Group and DRA Advisors have executed nearly 40,000 square feet of office lease transactions at Miami Tower, a 47-story, Class A office tower located at 100 S.E. 2nd St. in downtown Miami. The executed deals include two lease renewals (H&R Block and Transwestern), one expansion (law firm Assouline & Berlowe) and seven new leases, all of which were for Miami Tower’s newly completed spec suites.

The seven new tenants include Two Chairs, a behavioral healthcare company; GTS Group, a financial services company with locations in New York and Chicago; Shubin Law Group, a law firm specializing in land use and zoning entitlement litigation; Weisberg Kainen Mark PL, a tax law and criminal defense law firm; Latin Securities, an investment advisory firm; NormanMax Insurance Group, a reinsurance group; and Mamone & Villalon, a litigation and business law firm.

