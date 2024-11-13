CP Group Executes 30,000 SF of Office Leases at The Landing at MIA in West Miami

MIAMI — CP Group has executed nearly 30,000 square feet of leasing agreements at The Landing at MIA, a 1.1 million-square-foot office campus in west Miami. The 11-building complex is situated on 50 acres directly adjacent to Miami International Airport. Gordon Messinger and Randy Carballo of CBRE represented CP Group in all eight lease transactions.

The deals include Butler, Buckley, Deets Inc. (new 5,886-square-foot lease); CVS Health (5,716-square-foot renewal); Trane Inc. (new 5,100-square-foot lease); Harding Retail (new 3,390-square-foot lease); Patagonia Sea Farms (expansion to 3,163 square feet); Nomi Health (new 2,641-square-foot lease); The Ashvins Group (new 1,460-square-foot lease); and FleetMasters (new 1,231-square-foot lease).