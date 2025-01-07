CP Group Executes 35,000 SF of New Leasing Activity at CapRock in Bethesda, Maryland

BETHESDA, MD. — CP Group has executed nearly 35,000 square feet of leasing activity at CapRock, a three-building office campus in Bethesda spanning 709,313 square feet. The deals include four new tenants relocating from their Maryland and Northern Virginia offices, including insurance firm NFP (18,074 square feet), Montgomery County Employee Retirement Plans (10,564 square feet), endocrinology practitioner Ryse Health (2,929 square feet) and nonprofit medical tenant Hydrocephalus Association (2,328 square feet).

Bernie McCarthy, Amanda Davis, Danny Sheridan and Patrick Hall of JLL represented CP Group in all four lease transactions at CapRock, which was formerly known as Democracy Center. CP Group rebranded the complex in 2023 as part of an ongoing capital improvement program at the development.