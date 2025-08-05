CP Group Executes 47,000 SF of Office Leases at Cumberland Center II in Atlanta

ATLANTA — CP Group has executed more than 47,000 square feet of leases at Cumberland Center II, a 421,000-square-foot, 17-story office building in Atlanta’s Cumberland-Galleria office submarket. Jeff Bellamy and Brooke Dewey of JLL represented the Boca Raton, Fla.-based landlord in each transaction.

The deals included a 17,300-square-foot lease with C.H. Robinson, a logistics operations firm represented by Tim Wright of Cushman & Wakefield; a 13,200-square-foot lease with Mikart, a pharmaceutical manufacturing company represented by Ryan Hudson of CBRE; a nearly 5,000-square-foot spec suite deal with Young Management and Consulting, a professional services provider represented by Austin Donaldson and Corey Ferguson of T. Dallas Smith; a 3,200-square-foot spec suite deal with Applied Economics, a financial services firm represented by Henry Kreimer and Dan Granot of Savills; a 2,300-square-foot lease for a spec suite with Setty, an engineering consulting firm represented by Jody Selvey and Meredith Selvey of Colliers; and a 6,200-square-foot expansion for spec suite space with JM Huber, a national producer of consumer and industrial products.

CP Group recently completed a major capital improvements program at Cumberland Center II that included a lobby renovation, new tenant lounge and a 100-seat conference facility.